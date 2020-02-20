Securian Asset Management Inc Has $36.20 Million Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,946 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities makes up 0.8% of Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc owned about 0.18% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $36,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 7,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.69.

NYSE:ARE traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $168.72. The stock had a trading volume of 768,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,563. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a one year low of $133.38 and a one year high of $175.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.04). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $408.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 1,200 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.04, for a total transaction of $206,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,424,110.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.13, for a total value of $2,813,362.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,986,642.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,505 shares of company stock worth $5,979,874 over the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

