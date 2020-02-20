Securian Asset Management Inc Purchases 58,891 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 208.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,891 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $13,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2,444.4% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 87.5% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 90.4% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.33.

MAR traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.84. 1,271,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,021. Marriott International Inc has a 1-year low of $116.85 and a 1-year high of $153.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.52. The stock has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

In other Marriott International news, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.75, for a total value of $289,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,102. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 3,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total transaction of $519,718.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,877.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,162 shares of company stock valued at $17,045,311 in the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

