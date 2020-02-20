Securian Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.20% of Douglas Emmett worth $15,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DEI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 41.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,468,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,785,000 after purchasing an additional 430,284 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 6.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,941,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,836,000 after purchasing an additional 231,829 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,759,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,432,000 after purchasing an additional 215,664 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 62.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 364,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,619,000 after purchasing an additional 139,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 290,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,775,000 after purchasing an additional 65,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

DEI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.86. 751,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,888. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.84 and a 200 day moving average of $42.71. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.13 and a fifty-two week high of $45.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $1.04. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $243.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

