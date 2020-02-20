Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 34,370 Shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,370 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc owned 0.14% of Sun Communities worth $19,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Sun Communities by 45.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sun Communities by 28.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Sun Communities by 59.1% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SUI traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $172.50. The company had a trading volume of 551,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,980. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.81, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.49 and a 200-day moving average of $153.18. Sun Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $173.98.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $18,285,000.00. Also, Director Brian M. Hermelin acquired 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $148.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,964.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

