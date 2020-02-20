Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.32

Security National Financial Corp (NASDAQ:SNFCA) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.32 and traded as low as $5.21. Security National Financial shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 2,200 shares.
Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Security National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.
The stock has a market cap of $104.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.32.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Security National Financial by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Security National Financial by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 17,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Security National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $11,845,000. 14.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA)
Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company operates through three segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgages. The Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.
