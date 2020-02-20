Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.32

Security National Financial Corp (NASDAQ:SNFCA) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.32 and traded as low as $5.21. Security National Financial shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 2,200 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Security National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $104.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.32.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Security National Financial by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Security National Financial by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 17,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Security National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $11,845,000. 14.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company operates through three segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgages. The Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

