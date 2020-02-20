Sei Investments Co. Buys 13,858 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,858 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $11,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 50,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.23.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 5,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $310,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 11,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total value of $650,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,466,444 in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MXIM traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.32. 22,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827,717. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.46. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 35.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is 79.01%.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.