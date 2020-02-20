Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,831 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Pool were worth $10,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 15,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Pool by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

POOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.60.

Shares of POOL traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $231.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,508. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.70 and its 200-day moving average is $207.27. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $150.15 and a 52-week high of $238.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 71.75%. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.