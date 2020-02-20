Sei Investments Co. Lowers Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 80,520 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $11,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,567,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $510,294,000 after buying an additional 502,387 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at $529,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 803.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 50.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMSI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.19. The stock had a trading volume of 11,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $63.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 124.91, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMSI. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $59.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut Merit Medical Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

