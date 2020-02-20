Sei Investments Co. Lowers Position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 83,965 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $11,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 482.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KKR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.71. 139,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,279,611. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. KKR & Co Inc has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $34.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.56.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 47.50%. The business had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. KKR & Co Inc’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $233,588.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KKR. Bank of America raised their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities cut KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cfra raised their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised KKR & Co Inc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.82.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

