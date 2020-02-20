Sepio Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sepio Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,450 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.0% of Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. First Long Island Investors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,294,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $18.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,151.25. 2,325,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,317,731. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,586.57 and a 12-month high of $2,185.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,955.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,823.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,064.47 billion, a PE ratio of 93.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

