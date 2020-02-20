Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SCI has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Co. International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of SCI stock traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $51.79. 71,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,515. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. Service Co. International has a one year low of $38.92 and a one year high of $52.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.34.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $850.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.30 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 20.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 47,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $2,106,776.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 167,918 shares in the company, valued at $7,432,050.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 3.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,219,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,745,000 after buying an additional 102,413 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 148.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after buying an additional 119,749 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 55.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 381,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,235,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

