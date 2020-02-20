SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,771 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Green Dot by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,294,000 after buying an additional 370,866 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot in the 3rd quarter worth $5,745,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 420,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,790,000 after buying an additional 155,303 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Green Dot by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,365,000 after purchasing an additional 136,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Green Dot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Green Dot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Green Dot stock opened at $38.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Green Dot Co. has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $76.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.55.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.97 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.