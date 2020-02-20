SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 1,887 Shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Comtech Telecomm. were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 18,493 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,284,000 after buying an additional 56,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Comtech Telecomm. alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.61. The firm has a market cap of $804.86 million, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.95. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.83 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMTL shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine cut Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecomm. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecomm. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.