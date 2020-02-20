SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Position in Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on PING shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Ping Identity from $22.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ping Identity from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ping Identity from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Ping Identity from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ping Identity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.27.

NYSE PING opened at $26.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.31. Ping Identity Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $28.01.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING).

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.