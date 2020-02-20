SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 5,555 Shares of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,555 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $144,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $540,000. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $2,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AIMT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.59 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aimmune Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

Shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $26.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.64. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.04.

In related news, insider Douglas T. Sheehy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $330,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $600,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,400 shares of company stock worth $1,645,900. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

