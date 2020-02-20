SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $211,000 Position in S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in S & T Bancorp by 57.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 31,722 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in S & T Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $570,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in S & T Bancorp by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in S & T Bancorp by 120.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,324 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in S & T Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $249,000. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STBA stock opened at $37.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. S & T Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $42.02.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. S & T Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $79.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.18 million. On average, research analysts predict that S & T Bancorp Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. S & T Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Several research firms recently commented on STBA. Zacks Investment Research raised S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

S & T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

