SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cardtronics during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the 4th quarter valued at $905,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 12,321 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CATM. BidaskClub downgraded Cardtronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardtronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

In other news, CAO Paul A. Gullo sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $42,057.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATM stock opened at $42.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 65.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Cardtronics PLC has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $47.41.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

