SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,866 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Inogen by 36.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,179 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Inogen during the third quarter worth about $1,758,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Inogen by 45.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Inogen by 36.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,490 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Inogen by 65.0% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period.

Shares of INGN stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.43. 9,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,041. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.11. Inogen Inc has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $146.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.69.

INGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Inogen from $47.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Inogen in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Inogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

