Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum restated their buy rating on shares of Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a $44.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $30.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SSTI. BidaskClub raised shares of Shotspotter from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Northland Securities raised Shotspotter from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Shotspotter in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Shotspotter from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Securities raised Shotspotter from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shotspotter presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Get Shotspotter alerts:

SSTI stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.41. 11,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,799. The company has a market capitalization of $323.77 million, a P/E ratio of 261.33 and a beta of 2.60. Shotspotter has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.62.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Shotspotter had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Shotspotter will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shotspotter news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of Shotspotter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $55,438.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Shotspotter by 695.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Shotspotter during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Shotspotter during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Shotspotter in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Shotspotter in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

About Shotspotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Shotspotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shotspotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.