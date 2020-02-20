Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ: SIMO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/10/2020 – Silicon Motion Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $55.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Silicon Motion Technology was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.

2/9/2020 – Silicon Motion Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Silicon Motion Technology was downgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/7/2020 – Silicon Motion Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $65.00.

2/3/2020 – Silicon Motion Technology was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/1/2020 – Silicon Motion Technology was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/10/2020 – Silicon Motion Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $52.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Silicon Motion Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from to . They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Silicon Motion Technology had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $55.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.28. 207,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,518. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.60.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 76.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86,900 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 32,584 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,148 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,630 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,145,000. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

