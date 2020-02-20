Silverway 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $45,729.00 (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Silverway token can currently be bought for $0.0388 or 0.00000403 BTC on exchanges including CoinLim, BitMart and Coinsbit. Silverway has a total market capitalization of $5.82 million and $45,729.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Silverway has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Silverway Token Profile

Silverway (SLV) is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 tokens. Silverway’s official website is silverway.io . The official message board for Silverway is medium.com/silverwayplatform . Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Silverway

Silverway can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, CoinLim and Coinsbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silverway should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Silverway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

