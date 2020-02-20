Single Collateral DAI One Day Trading Volume Reaches $472,248.00 (SAI)

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last week, Single Collateral DAI has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Single Collateral DAI token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00010468 BTC on major exchanges. Single Collateral DAI has a market cap of $21.23 million and approximately $472,248.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00048607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.36 or 0.00492219 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $645.69 or 0.06710165 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00068100 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00027477 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005204 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010282 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI Token Profile

SAI is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 21,277,039 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . Single Collateral DAI ‘s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Single Collateral DAI ‘s official website is www.makerdao.com

Single Collateral DAI Token Trading

Single Collateral DAI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Single Collateral DAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Single Collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

