Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (OTCMKTS:SHKLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (OTCMKTS:SHKLY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) stock remained flat at $$98.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands.

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Company Profile

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of heavy duty trucks (HDTs), light duty trucks, buses, and related parts in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Heavy Duty Trucks, Light Duty Trucks, Engines, and Finance.

