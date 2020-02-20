Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (OTCMKTS:SHKLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (OTCMKTS:SHKLY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Sinotruk (Hong Kong) stock remained flat at $$98.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands.
