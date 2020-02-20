Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.14

Shares of Sirios Resources Inc (CVE:SOI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 99700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Separately, Fundamental Research upgraded Sirios Resources from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$0.44 to C$0.41 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 million and a PE ratio of -37.50.

Sirios Resources Inc develops and explores mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily mines for gold and silver properties. The company holds a 100% interest in Cheechoo gold project that consists of 145 claims covering an area of 75 km2 located in Quebec; and Aquilon project that consists of 104 claims covering an area of 52 km2 located in James Bay area.

