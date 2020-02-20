SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.49

Shares of SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.49 and last traded at $20.58, with a volume of 25795 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.05.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SKM shares. TheStreet downgraded SK Telecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised SK Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SK Telecom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.39.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SK Telecom by 1.8% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SK Telecom by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.93% of the company’s stock.
About SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM)
SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.
