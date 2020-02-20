SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.49

Shares of SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.49 and last traded at $20.58, with a volume of 25795 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SKM shares. TheStreet downgraded SK Telecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised SK Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SK Telecom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.39.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SK Telecom Co Ltd will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SK Telecom by 1.8% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SK Telecom by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

