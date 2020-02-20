Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $441.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.59 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 60.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sleep Number updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 3.10-3.10 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.10 EPS.
SNBR traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.96. The company had a trading volume of 32,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,770. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.04.
A number of research firms have weighed in on SNBR. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.
About Sleep Number
Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.
