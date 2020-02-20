Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $441.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.59 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 60.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sleep Number updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.10-3.10 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.10 EPS.

SNBR traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.96. The company had a trading volume of 32,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,770. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.04.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNBR. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

In other Sleep Number news, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 8,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $454,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 7,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total transaction of $371,276.19. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.