Sleep Number Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 804 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,508% compared to the typical daily volume of 50 put options.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNBR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

In other news, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 8,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $454,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,065. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 7,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total value of $371,276.19. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,454,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,603,000 after acquiring an additional 156,413 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 522,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,728,000 after acquiring an additional 161,677 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 3,985.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 10,323 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period.

Sleep Number stock opened at $56.53 on Thursday. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $56.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.04.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 60.10% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $441.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

