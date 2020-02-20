SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Gap Down to $12.83

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.08, but opened at $12.83. SmileDirectClub shares last traded at $13.03, with a volume of 175,608 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.30.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 6,046.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

