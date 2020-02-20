Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SMSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley set a $8.50 target price on shares of Smith Micro Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.08.

NASDAQ SMSI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 6.96. Smith Micro Software has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $7.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.69 million, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Smith Micro Software by 203.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 23,545 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 81,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

