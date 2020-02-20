Smith Moore & CO. Sells 170 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Smith Moore & CO. cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $93.89. 963,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,736. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.60 and a 200-day moving average of $90.34. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $82.45 and a 52 week high of $94.86.

