Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Sells $55,422.87 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,243 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $55,422.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,644,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,110,640.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, February 18th, Derek Andersen sold 8,674 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $149,973.46.
  • On Thursday, January 16th, Derek Andersen sold 8,873 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $161,932.25.
  • On Wednesday, December 18th, Derek Andersen sold 12,618 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $190,153.26.
  • On Monday, December 16th, Derek Andersen sold 35,235 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $532,400.85.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $16.92. 22,797,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,344,160. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.97. Snap Inc has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 60.25% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The company had revenue of $560.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Snap Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNAP. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Snap in the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in Snap by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Snap by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,121,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,520,000 after acquiring an additional 23,480 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,236,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Snap by 16.8% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. 33.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

