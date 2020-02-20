Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Increased to $141.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $129.00 to $141.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.05% from the stock’s current price.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities downgraded Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $117.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.54.

Shares of Solaredge Technologies stock traded up $9.01 on Thursday, hitting $136.83. 116,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,067. Solaredge Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.28 and a 12-month high of $128.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.10.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.54. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $418.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $2,633,478.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,327,795.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total transaction of $595,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 188,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,662,984.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,202 shares of company stock worth $14,803,503 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 111.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 48,155 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $4,224,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 7.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 203.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 60,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 40,750 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

