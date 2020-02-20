Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 3,350,947 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 229% from the previous session’s volume of 1,018,067 shares.The stock last traded at $133.55 and had previously closed at $127.82.

The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.54. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $418.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $117.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Solaredge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.54.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.72, for a total transaction of $503,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 332,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,534,421.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $2,633,478.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,327,795.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,202 shares of company stock valued at $14,803,503. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.