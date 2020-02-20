Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sonic Automotive stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.85. Sonic Automotive has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $35.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.49.

Several analysts have commented on SAH shares. ValuEngine raised Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stephens set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

