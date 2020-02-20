Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 236,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.24% of Sonoco Products worth $14,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SON. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 183.9% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SON traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sonoco Products Co has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $66.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.49 and its 200 day moving average is $58.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

SON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Monday, December 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Harold G. Cummings III sold 532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $32,196.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,392.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,858 shares of company stock valued at $112,759 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

