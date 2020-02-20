Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) PT Lowered to $58.00

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SON has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Argus downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Sonoco Products has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Shares of NYSE SON traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.94. The company had a trading volume of 20,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,348. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $66.57.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 5.43%. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.73%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Harold G. Cummings III sold 532 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $32,196.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,392.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 825 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,858 shares of company stock valued at $112,759. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,511,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,172,000 after purchasing an additional 203,903 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,888,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,166,000 after purchasing an additional 678,862 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,566,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,508,000 after purchasing an additional 73,742 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,045,000 after purchasing an additional 42,288 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 893,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,123,000 after buying an additional 143,736 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

