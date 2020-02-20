SounDAC (XSD) Price Down 2.4% This Week

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. SounDAC has a market cap of $240,261.00 and approximately $258,749.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SounDAC coin can now be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SounDAC has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00042422 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002661 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000521 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 87.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

SounDAC Coin Profile

SounDAC (XSD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. The official message board for SounDAC is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html . The official website for SounDAC is soundac.io . SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

SounDAC Coin Trading

SounDAC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SounDAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SounDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

