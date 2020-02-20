Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Cfra from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Cfra’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.04.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,844,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,160,639. Southern has a 52-week low of $48.75 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.41. The company has a market capitalization of $72.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

In related news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 54,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $3,545,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,949.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,216,238 shares of company stock valued at $139,613,163. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SO. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

