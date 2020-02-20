Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 9,754 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 544.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,545 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,754 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,071,712 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,378,000 after purchasing an additional 823,448 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,263,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,279,509 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,221,000 after purchasing an additional 594,365 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 266.5% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 669,861 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 487,096 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,260,540 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,943,000 after purchasing an additional 453,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.04.

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.24. 4,273,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,220,152. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.32 and its 200 day moving average is $55.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $69.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.64.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

