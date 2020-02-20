Sowell Financial Services LLC Cuts Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.82.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $2.31 on Thursday, reaching $121.24. 118,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,897,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.29. The company has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.09, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $81.62 and a 12 month high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total transaction of $406,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $3,428,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 326,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,267,050.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,847,120. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.