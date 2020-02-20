Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 88.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 253.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 10,933 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 28,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in Chubb by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 63,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CB stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $163.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,145. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $131.63 and a 52-week high of $167.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $264,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,100,081.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,517 shares of company stock valued at $25,140,956 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.50.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

