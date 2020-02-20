Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $645,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF alerts:

Shares of ESML traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,120 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average of $27.66.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.