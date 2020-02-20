Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 70,959 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 84.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,959 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 31,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 31,043 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 56,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 38,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.73. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,854. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.46. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.35 and a 12 month high of $50.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

