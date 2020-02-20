SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUS) Trading Down 0.4%

SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUS) shares dropped 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.32 and last traded at $21.37, approximately 2,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 18,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.46.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.92.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.