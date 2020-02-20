SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $231.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 16.39%. SP Plus updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.95-3.05 EPS.

SP Plus stock traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.28. 11,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,052. SP Plus has a 52-week low of $30.66 and a 52-week high of $47.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

In related news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 5,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $234,620.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SP. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of SP Plus in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti cut their price target on shares of SP Plus from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. SP Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

