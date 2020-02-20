Spark New Zealand Ltd (ASX:SPK) Plans $0.12 Interim Dividend

Spark New Zealand Ltd (ASX:SPK) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.
Shares of SPK opened at A$4.61 ($3.27) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion and a PE ratio of 32.01. Spark New Zealand has a 52-week low of A$3.35 ($2.38) and a 52-week high of A$4.56 ($3.23).
About Spark New Zealand
Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.