SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWB. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 2,929,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,151 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 599.3% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 509,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,258,000 after purchasing an additional 436,351 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,673,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 270.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 320,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,770,000 after buying an additional 233,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 34.1% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 885,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,453,000 after buying an additional 225,420 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CWB stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.02. 16,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,885. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.21 and a fifty-two week high of $60.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.0864 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

