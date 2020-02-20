SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Stake Trimmed by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,716 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 311.1% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,667. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day moving average is $34.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $37.03.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.