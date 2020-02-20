Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.92). Spero Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.34) to ($2.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.27) to ($3.01). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Spero Therapeutics.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

SPRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of Spero Therapeutics stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,804. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Spero Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.98.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. 48.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spero Therapeutics (SPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.