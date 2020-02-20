Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.04 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

Equities analysts expect Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.92). Spero Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.34) to ($2.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.27) to ($3.01). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Spero Therapeutics.

SPRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of Spero Therapeutics stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,804. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Spero Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.98.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. 48.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spero Therapeutics (SPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit