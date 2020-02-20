Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will announce $1.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.88 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.97 billion. Spirit AeroSystems posted sales of $1.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year sales of $7.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $7.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $6.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Spirit AeroSystems.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $43,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,569.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.02. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $100.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.67%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

